Marc Wilke, of Patchogue, killed when car collides with his bicycle in Miller Place

A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Miller Place Monday evening, Suffolk police said.

About 6:55 p.m., Marc Wilke, 51, was riding a bicycle south across Route 25A, east of Hunter Avenue, when an eastbound 2021 Nissan Sentra struck him.

Wilke, of Patchogue, was taken to Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a 60-year-old woman, was not injured. The car was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

