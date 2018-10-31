Bicyclist dies after pickup truck crash in Wyandanch, police say

A man riding a bicycle in Wyandanch died after he was hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The bicyclist was on Grand Boulevard by Deer Street about 7:30 a.m. when he was struck by the truck as it headed west on Grand Boulevard, police said.

The bicyclist, identified as Alcides Membreno-Vigil, 39, of Wyandanch, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram, Kevin Coyle, 30, was not injured, according to police, who said First Squad detectives are investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.