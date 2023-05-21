Long IslandSuffolk

Brooklyn man dies after box truck crash in Calverton

By Brianne Leddabrianne.ledda@newsday.com

Town of Riverhead police were investigating the fatal overturn of a large box truck in Calverton on Saturday.

A passenger, 41, from Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, 31, also from Brooklyn, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police withheld the names of those involved while they reached out to next of kin. 

The truck had been traveling west on Sound Avenue before hitting a utility pole and a large tree, causing the vehicle to overturn, police said. A 911 caller reported the crash, which occurred east of Edwards Avenue, around 10 a.m.

According to an incident report, the truck is owned and operated by a third-party delivery vendor and had been making deliveries on behalf of P.C. Richard & Son, a chain that sells appliances, televisions, electronics and mattresses.

Police have asked anyone with information about the accident to reach out at 

631-727-4500. 

