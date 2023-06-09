Michael Bittleman of East Northport killed in head-on collision in Smithtown; 2nd driver seriously injured, police say

A 36-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another in Smithtown Thursday night, police said.

Michael Bittleman was driving a 2018 Nissan west on Middle Country Road near Highway Place when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 1989 Mercedes Benz at about 9:30 p.m., Suffolk police said in a news release.

Bittleman, of East Northport, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes, John Zeumer, 63, of St. James, was taken to Stony Brook for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the crash call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.