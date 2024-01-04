Jose Uceda-Saravia of Flanders dies in 2-car crash in Bridgehampton

A Flanders man was killed Wednesday in a two-car crash in Bridgehampton, police said.

Southampton police responded to a crash on Montauk Highway shortly after 11 p.m. and found two occupants injured in one of the vehicles. The passenger in that car was trapped inside and had to be extricated from the wreck by the Bridgehampton Volunteer Fire Department. Both the passenger and the driver were transported to Southampton Hospital, police said.

Jose Uceda-Saravia, 39, died as a result of his injures, police said. The injured driver's condition was unknown.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but no criminality is suspected, detectives said.