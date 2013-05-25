Long IslandSuffolk

Father charged with driving drunk with child

Kyle Wilm, 41, of Huntington was charged with driving drunk...

By BILL MASONbill.mason@newsday.com

A father was charged with driving drunk with his 6-year-old daughter as a passenger, Suffolk police said, after a three-vehicle crash in Huntington on Friday.

No one was injured, but Kyle Wilm, 41, of 27 Woodhollow La., Huntington, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 years old or younger, and with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Wilm was behind the wheel of a 2005 Dodge pickup with his daughter in a backseat booster seat at 5:05 p.m., police said, when his pickup struck a 1999 Toyota in the rear on East Main Street. That vehicle then struck a 1999 Toyota, police said.

Wilm was to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court, Central Islip.

