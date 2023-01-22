Selden driver killed after SUV leaves parkway in Yaphank, police say

A Selden woman was killed early Sunday in Yaphank after she lost control of an SUV on a southbound exit ramp of the William Floyd Parkway, Suffolk police said.

Fay Vella, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s physician assistant after she crashed a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer about 1:20 a.m., according to police.

Vella's 1-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the Trailblazer, was not injured, police said.

The victim was on the southbound William Floyd exit ramp to Express Drive North when she lost control of the vehicle. The SUV crashed through a chain-link fence, overturned, and came to a stop in a wooded area, police said.

The child was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where she was evaluated and released to a family member, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Seventh Precinct detectives are investigating the crash, and the Trailblazer was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.