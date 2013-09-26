FBI seeks fugitive from Suffolk in Calif. fraud

Federal agents are asking for the public's help in locating Robert T. Rodriguez, who they say is a fugitive, and is part of a criminal enterprise involved in multimillion-dollar fraud.

Rodriguez, 26, was last known to be in Suffolk County, where is believed to have family living in the Patchogue area, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

"He is not considered to be violent in nature," according to the FBI's news release.

Rodriguez is wanted in California, where prosecutors said he and co-conspirators are charged with defrauding Bank of America out of more than $680,000.

He's bald and has a tattoo on his left forearm, officials said. Rodriguez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 212-384-1000. The line is open 24 hours.