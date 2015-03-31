Man discovered breaking into Patchogue home, police say

A Brentwood man was charged after police spotted him trying to pry open a house window with a screwdriver in Patchogue, Suffolk police said.

Fifth Precinct officials said Felix Rodriguez, 41, of 15 Strum Rd., attempted to break into a home on East Woodside Avenue at about 11 a.m.

After receiving a call about a suspicious person outside of the home, Fifth Precinct Sgt. Kit Gabrielsen and Officer Bryan Lawrence said they found Rodriguez, who then ran into a wooded area behind the house. Police arrested him in a nearby sump.

Rodriguez was charged with second degree attempted burglary, resisting arrest and possession of burglar's tools. He is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip Tuesday.