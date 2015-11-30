Investigators probe Holbrook house fire

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a late-night fire that damaged a home in Holbrook on Sunday.

Suffolk County police said no one was injured in the fire on Ferraro Drive, reported at 11:49 p.m.

Police said the home was occupied at the time, but could not immediately say how many residents were in the house.

Firefighters from Holbrook and Sayville responded to the scene, while volunteers from Holtsville provided emergency coverage, fire officials said.

Police said Arson Squad investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire, but said Monday that was routine.