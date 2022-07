Suffolk County's Arson Squad was investigating a fire early Friday that ravaged an unoccupied Setauket house, police said.

Fire officials and police said they received a call at 1:16 a.m. about a house on fire on Barnyard Lane.

The Setauket fire department responded to the scene, along with police and arson investigators.

There were no reported injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined, the spokeswoman added.