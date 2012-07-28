Fire burns through E. Farmingdale building

A powerful, fast-moving fire destroyed a commercial building Saturday afternoon in East Farmingdale, firefighters said.

The blaze broke out shortly after 12 p.m., spread through Paragon Recycling's building, on Dale Street near Edison Avenue, and began shooting through the roof, according to the East Farmingdale Fire Department.

A series of small explosions -- caused when the flames ignited tanks of the chemical acetylene stored in the building -- helped strengthen the blaze, firefighters said.

About 200 firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze. Much of the fire was extinguished by 3 p.m., but firefighters were still working to put out pockets of fire inside the building, East Farmingdale firefighters said.

It's not clear what kind of business is based in the building, firefighters said. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said no injuries were reported.