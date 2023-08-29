Long IslandSuffolk

Fire Island Lighthouse tower to reopen Wednesday, National Park Service says

The storm-damaged Fire Island Lighthouse tower on March 6. Repairs...

The storm-damaged Fire Island Lighthouse tower on March 6. Repairs have been made and the lighthouse is to reopen Wednesday.

Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

The Fire Island Lighthouse tower, the 168-foot landmark temporarily shuttered due to damage from a spring storm, will reopen Wednesday, the National Park Service said.

Visitors will be able to resume touring Long Island’s tallest lighthouse on Wednesday at 9 a.m., months after it was closed when heavy winds on March 4 caused a concrete panel to slide down the structure.

“We are excited the work to stabilize the outer facade of the lighthouse tower is complete,” said Scott McCormick, acting superintendent of Fire Island National Seashore. “Visitors are now able to climb the steps and take in the vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and Great South Bay.”

Although the lighthouse was found to be structurally sound in the aftermath of the storm, officials said they would move forward with repairs in two phases: one that included removing brick rubble from the base of the tower.

The second phase included the stabilization of the remaining panels to ensure that they stay in place, said Nick Clemons, chief of interpretation education and volunteers at Fire Island National Seashore.

Tony Femminella, executive director of the Fire Island Preservation Society, which helps maintain the lighthouse, said the reopening marks a “fantastic moment for us” in part because the lighthouse had been their main source of income.

“We're excited about it,” he said, later noting that: “Everybody has been waiting for this to happen.”

He added that visitors should also be patient because the demand  may be strong.

“Just be patient and really enjoy the beauty of Fire Island National Seashore,” he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

