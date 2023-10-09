Fire breaks out in vacant building at former Kings Park Psychiatric Center

An abandoned building caught fire Sunday evening at the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center, police and emergency services officials said.

Suffolk County and New York State police received a call shortly after 7:15 p.m. for a fire in one of the buildings at the shuttered facility, Suffolk police said. The Suffolk County Office of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services said a caller reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the property.

Suffolk police said the fire was almost extinguished by the time they arrived and no injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available.

Kings Park Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment Sunday night.

It is the second fire reported on the former psychiatric center grounds, located within what is now Nissequogue River State Park, in the past month. An earlier blaze was extinguished at a building on the grounds Sept. 15, Newsday previously reported.

A psychiatric hospital operated in Kings Park for more than 100 years before being closed by the state in 1996. Some of the buildings at the site have since been demolished.