Mastic Beach home on Pineway Avenue destroyed by fire, authorities say

Firefighters from seven Suffolk County departments battled an early morning fire Tuesday that ripped through and destroyed a house in Mastic Beach, officials said.

Suffolk County police and fire officials said the fire on Pineway Avenue near Claremont Drive was reported in a 911 call at 5:29 a.m. Firefighters from the Mastic Fire Department, along with firefighters from Bellport, Brookhaven, Brookhaven National Lab, Hagerman, Mastic Beach and Yaphank, brought the fire under control in about an hour, officials said.

Police said the house was vacant at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Police said arson investigators were being sent to the scene. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

