Firefighters put out blaze amid propane concerns

Firefighters battled a fully engulfed house fire in West Babylon late Friday morning amid concerns there were propane tanks at the rear of the home, Suffolk County police said.

The fire at the two-story, high-ranch home on Fulton Street, near Straight Path, was reported in a 911 call at 11:03 a.m. Officials said it was extinguished by about 1 p.m.

Officials also said firefighters from East Farmingdale, Wyandanch and West Babylon were on the scene. Police said the homeowner had advised rescuers there was no one in the house -- and said there were no reported injuries to residents.