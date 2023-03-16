Suffolk County towns hit by flooding from December storm to get federal assistance, Gov. Hochul says

Suffolk County is in line to receive federal aid to help rebuild infrastructure damaged by a late December storm after President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for areas of New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday.

Suffolk is one of a handful of New York counties, along with Erie, Genesee, Niagara and St. Lawrence, that is now eligible for the federal Public Assistance Program. It unlocks federal aid and provides funds to restore infrastructure damaged in the pre-Christmas storm that caused flooding, Long Island Rail Road service suspensions, massive airport cancellations and delays, and waterfront damage. The disruptions hit communities in the towns of Southold, Brookhaven, Huntington and Oyster Bay especially hard.

"Long Island is no stranger to extreme weather events and this past December we saw a storm that battered our shorelines and lead to significant coastal erosion," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement Thursday. "I would like to thank both Governor Hochul and President Biden, along with our County Emergency Management team, for working to secure and provide the resources necessary to recover and rebuild from this storm," Bellone added.

The storm barreled through Long Island on Dec. 22 and was followed by two days of subfreezing temperatures and wind gusts of up to 55 mph. It caused downed wires and flooding in Southold, according to Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell. Officials said the storm caused beach erosion, waterfront damage to most low-lying areas, and followed with wind damage.

Upstate areas were additionally hit by blizzard conditions and a deadly bomb cyclone that especially devastated Western New York towns and cities, including Buffalo — and, state officials said, left 47 dead in Erie and Niagara counties.

"New Yorkers are still recovering from the devastating storm over the holidays that impacted communities across the state, causing flooding on Long Island and a record breaking, deadly blizzard in my hometown of Buffalo," Gov. Hochul said in a statement announcing approval of the disaster declaration. "I'm thankful President Biden and FEMA Administrator [Deanne] Criswell approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which will provide much-needed assistance to the hardest-hit communities and help them recover."