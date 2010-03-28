Foley says Levy won't campaign against him; GOP differs

Sen. Brian Foley (D-Blue Point) says his old county legislative buddy, Steve Levy, will not campaign against him this fall. Three days before Levy signed on as a Republican and announced for governor, "he told me . . . he would not work against my re-election," Foley said. "I'll take him at his word."

But Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle begs to differ, calling Foley "an absolute disaster." "Watch," LaValle said after Levy declared. "It's going to be fun." And Levy? "Brian is a friend," he said hours later. "Right now, I'm not talking about endorsements on anyone."

Senate Minority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) wouldn't say if he expects Levy's help against Foley and against Sen. Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington).

- Elizabeth Moore