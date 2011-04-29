Four charged in Rocky Point fire, graffiti

Four Suffolk County residents face arson and vandalism charges after allegedly spray-painting swastikas on a sport utility vehicle and setting it on fire Thursday in Rocky Point, police said.

Suffolk County's Hate Crimes Unit investigated the incident, but has determined it was not a hate crime, police said in a news release.

Kyle Fox, 17, and Morgan Amenita, 18, both of 11 Xylo Rd., Rocky Point; Gregory Scherer, 22, of 10 Salty Way, Shoreham; and John Cannet, 19, of 40 Vernon Ave., Mastic, were arrested Thursday after an investigation and charged with one count each of third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.

Each was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said Seventh Precinct officers responded to an emergency call about a vehicle on fire at Xylo Road at about 2:40 a.m. When they arrived at the address, they found a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer on fire with swastikas and other hate symbols spray-painted on the vehicle and surrounding area.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Arson detectives determined the blaze was intentionally set, and an investigation led to the address of Fox and Amenita, where a "search warrant was executed and evidence related to the incident was seized," police said in the release.

Police said the incident might be related to a dispute between the four people arrested and residents on Xylo Road. The investigation is continuing, police said.