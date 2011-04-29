Four charged in Rocky Point fire, graffiti
Four Suffolk County residents face arson and vandalism charges after allegedly spray-painting swastikas on a sport utility vehicle and setting it on fire Thursday in Rocky Point, police said.
Suffolk County's Hate Crimes Unit investigated the incident, but has determined it was not a hate crime, police said in a news release.
Kyle Fox, 17, and Morgan Amenita, 18, both of 11 Xylo Rd., Rocky Point; Gregory Scherer, 22, of 10 Salty Way, Shoreham; and John Cannet, 19, of 40 Vernon Ave., Mastic, were arrested Thursday after an investigation and charged with one count each of third-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.
Each was scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip.
Police said Seventh Precinct officers responded to an emergency call about a vehicle on fire at Xylo Road at about 2:40 a.m. When they arrived at the address, they found a 1991 Chevrolet Blazer on fire with swastikas and other hate symbols spray-painted on the vehicle and surrounding area.
Arson detectives determined the blaze was intentionally set, and an investigation led to the address of Fox and Amenita, where a "search warrant was executed and evidence related to the incident was seized," police said in the release.
Police said the incident might be related to a dispute between the four people arrested and residents on Xylo Road. The investigation is continuing, police said.