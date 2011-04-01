Four off duty save unconscious man at gym

A Suffolk police officer, corrections officer and two nurses -- all off duty -- helped save a man who went into cardiac arrest Friday morning at a Port Jefferson Station gym, Suffolk County police said.

The four came to the assistance of a 43-year-old man who fell unconscious at 9:32 a.m. while working out at Fitness Plus Gym on Old Town Road, police said.

"The officers and nurses administered CPR and utilized an automatic external defibrillator (AED) on the victim and the man's breathing was restored and he regained consciousness," police said in a news release.

Police identified the four who assisted the victim as Sixth Precinct Crime Section Officer Michael Williams, off-duty county Corrections Officer James Zahn and Stony Brook University Medical Center nurses Lori Fink and Anthony Tirella.

The man who fell unconscious, Robert Kubal, of Port Jefferson Station, was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook. He was in stable condition.