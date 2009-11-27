Funeral scheduled for Smithtown hit-and-run victim

Services have been scheduled for the Smithtown girl killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run incident.

Visitations for Courtney Sipes, 11, will be at Moloney's Hauppauge Funeral Home on Wheeler Road on Sunday and Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held Monday at 8 p.m. The burial will be private.

Sipes, a fifth-grader at Pines Elementary School, was struck by a sport utility vehicle as she crossed East Main Street. The vehicle sped away.

The alleged driver, Maureen Lambert, 20, of Stony Brook, turned herself in to Suffolk police more than a day later. She was charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Lambert pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Thursday and was held on bail.

>>VIDEO: Click here to see the police commissioner comment on the hit-and-run