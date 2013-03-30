Long IslandSuffolk

Gas leak forces evacuation in Brentwood

National Grid personnel work at the scene of a natural...

National Grid personnel work at the scene of a natural gas leak which forced the evacuation of a Brentwood shopping center and homes nearby 78 Wicks Road Saturday afternoon. (March 30, 2013) Credit: Barry Sloan

By CANDICE FERRETTEcandice.ferrette@newsday.com

A natural gas leak forced the evacuation of a Brentwood shopping center and nearby homes Saturday morning, Suffolk County police said.

The leak was caused about 11 a.m. when a construction vehicle struck a gas line behind the Pollo Mario steakhouse, at 78 Wicks Rd., police said.

A construction crew was working behind the restaurant at the time of the incident. Other businesses in the shopping center were evacuated.

Residents of at least 12 homes on Bradley Avenue, an adjacent block, were told to leave the area, police said. They were permitted to return to their homes a short time later.

National Grid spokeswoman Karen Young said gas service was restored to the steakhouse by 2 p.m.

Wicks Road was closed in both directions from Crooked Hill Road to Suffolk Avenue for about an hour, police said.

With Robert Brodsky

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?