Greenport Village trustees add tax hike

On second thought . . .

Greenport Village has amended its original budget after the mayor and board of trustees voted to approve a 2.5 percent tax increase, less than two weeks after a public hearing was held proposing a budget with no hike.

The increase will be used solely to pay down principal and interest on the $4-million debt the village has incurred because of the renovation of Mitchell Park, according to Greenport Mayor David Nyce. The increase will cost the average homeowner about $12, he said. The debt, which stands at twice the town's operating budget, could cause large tax increases in the future if some of the principal is not paid down now, he added.

The budget passed by a 4-1 vote Monday, and the amendment to raise taxes for the reserve fund passed 3-2.

Trustee Chris Kempner, who voted no on both resolutions, said Wednesday that the mayor's last-minute change "subverts the process." Kempner added that "it disrespects the board and the public" and said other alternatives could have been explored.

Nyce said he informed the board he was going to offer the amendment in advance, but Kempner said she was never told.

Even Trustee George Hubbard Jr., who favored the amendment, said Wednesday that he was unhappy that it was not brought up sooner for public comment. If the budget is not adopted by May 1, the original tentative budget would have become final, according to municipal law.

"The process was flawed, but the concept is something I believe in," Hubbard said.

Outside of the increase to pay down debt, the village's budget calls for $2,892,647 in spending, $2,000 less than what was budgeted for the current year.