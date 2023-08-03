Long IslandSuffolk

Daniel Johnston of Shirley dies after crash reveals gunshot wound, police say

John Valenti

A Shirley man died after police, responding to a car crash, discovered the driver had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. 

Daniel Johnston, 32, of Shirley, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet southbound in the northbound lanes of William Floyd Parkway in Shirley about 8 p.m. Wednesday when he struck a pole and then a fence near Rugby Drive, police said. First responders discovered the gunshot wound, police said

Johnston was transported via Mastic Beach Ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

It was unclear whether Johnston was shot in the car or elsewhere.

Police said Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on the fatal incident to contact them at 631-852-6392.

