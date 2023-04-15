Long IslandSuffolk

Hamilton Bogan of Mastic Beach killed in Middle Island crash

By Lorena Mongellilorena.mongelli@newsday.com

 A 37-year-old driver was killed after his car veered off the road and struck a tree in Middle Island Friday morning, Suffolk police said.

Hamilton Bogan was driving a Nissan Altima on Miller Place/Yaphank Road when he crashed south of Whiskey Road at about 8:15 a.m., police said.

Bogan, of Mastic Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene and the car was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

