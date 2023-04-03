With future of blighted Hampton Bays motel in question, residents want more options 

Presented two choices for the redevelopment of a blighted motel property, Hampton Bays residents overwhelmingly chose neither.

More than three years after Southampton Town closed on the purchase of the Bel-Aire Cove Motel — which operated as year-round low-income housing — the town board narrowed the redevelopment down to two options through a request for proposals.

Option 1: a 16-unit senior housing condominium.

Option 2: a 12-unit condominium hotel.

At a public hearing Wednesday, residents crowded town hall, many holding signs that read, “Save our bays,” “Protect our water” and “Option 3,” to urge the town board to scrap both proposals and turn the Shinnecock Road property into green space.

The hearing featured more than 30 speakers, nearly all of whom argued the waterfront property should be become a park. The redevelopment also faced pushback from the Southampton Town trustees who own an adjacent property and do not want to see the former motel sold to a developer.

Southampton paid $1.06 million to purchase the property through a $1.2 million loan from the town’s general fund in 2019. The loan also covered survey, closing and other costs. The town planned to repay the money once the property was sold to a developer.

Southampton Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said he believed the town board was following the community’s direction when it adopted the Hampton Bays Waterfront Revitalization Plan in 2019 to transform the property into a use that would contribute to the tourism economy and help lower property taxes by keeping the property on the tax roll.

“Perhaps the community has now changed its direction,” the supervisor said at the hearing.

Several speakers argued the proposed tax benefit was minuscule. Schneiderman said either project could inject about $40,000 into the school district.

The town board issued the RFP last August. The two developers presented a brief overview of their plans at the start of the hearing. Richard Carozza of RAC Group of Companies is seeking to build the senior complex and Chad Gessin of Frist Dunes Inc. is seeking to build the hotel condo units.

After public comments concluded, Schneiderman acknowledged to the developers that the consensus from the hearing was against both proposals.

“We have to wrestle with that,” he said. “We are ultimately public servants and representatives of the community.”

The controversial plan has reinvigorated a local civic organization, which collected a petition with more than 2,000 signatures. The petition calls for the property to be available to all town residents “as a park with a boat launch.”

Geraldine Spinnella, who recently became president of the Hampton Bays Civic Association, delivered the petition to the town board.

Members of the civic also held a rally March 19 at the property.

Scott Horowitz, president of the town trustees, suggested during the hearing that the area become a passive park and said it’s a “golden opportunity” for the two boards to collaborate on the property’s future.

“It’s a unique time in history,” he said. “Nothing has been made decision-wise yet. I really think that we need to take a pause and see if there’s some other aspect that can work out better for the people of Hampton Bays, for the town and for the trustees.”

Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara, who cast the lone vote against the RFP last summer, said she believes the area should become a park. She also cautioned against dragging out the process.

Schneiderman said the town has a “couple of paths forward,” including looking at a park. He said a committee could be formed to evaluate additional options and advise the board.

Councilman Rick Martel said a third option should be attached. Councilman Tommy John Schiavoni said the two current proposals are “good ideas” and are “infinitely better” than what the parcel looked like in recent years. Councilman John Bouvier said he’s open to hearing more public feedback about the site’s future.