Long IslandSuffolk

Margaret Lucey of Hampton Bays fatally struck crossing Ponquogue Avenue, police say

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A Hampton Bays woman was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a vehicle in the hamlet, Southampton Town Police said.

Margaret Lucey, 89, was crossing Ponquogue Avenue westbound in Hampton Bays shortly before 11 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle making a left turn from Good Ground Road, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officials said.

Lucey was taken by Hampton Bays Volunteer Ambulance to Southampton Hospital where she died from her injuries, authorities said.

No criminality is suspected and detectives are continuing the investigation.

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

