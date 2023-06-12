This is why Long Islanders can expect to see a low-flying helicopter this month

Long Islanders can expect to see a low-flying helicopter during the next three weeks as PSEG Long Island conducts aerial inspections of its equipment ahead of hurricane season, the utility's officials said.

Suffolk police put out an advisory Monday warning residents that "PSEG has contracted with JBI Helicopters to conduct low-level powerline patrol flights in Suffolk County through the end of June" and that residents may spot a black Bell 407 marked "Powerline Patrol" flying near transmission lines.

Nassau residents can expect to see the helicopter too, according to PSEG Long Island, as the aerial equipment checks are being conducted islandwide throughout this month.

Elizabeth Flagler, a spokeswoman for PSEG Long Island, said they are part of PSEG's annual inspection process, which must be completed before hurricane season gets underway. Hurricane season goes from June 1 to Nov. 1 in the Atlantic region, which includes New York.

"Surveying the infrastructure by helicopter enables better visibility of equipment that poses a challenge to survey from the ground," she explained.

The helicopter will depart from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, surveying the service territory starting in the Rockaways and slowly progress to the East End and Fire Island.

Area residents and motorists may see the helicopter hovering near power lines and rights of way or following a flight path along electric transmission rights of way, she said. A utility worker in the helicopter will survey wires and vegetation around these rights of way and power lines.

Motorists and passersby are advised to use caution in the vicinity of the work and maintain focus on traffic.