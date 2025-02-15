Family of four, including newborn baby, evacuate Kings Park house fire, officials say

The Kings Park Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning that forced a family of four to evacuate with a newborn baby, according to an assistant fire chief.

The first 911 about the fire at on Honeysuckle Lane in Kings Park came in at around 3:20 a.m., according to a supervisor at the Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.

The family was able to evacuate the house themselves and were evaluated by EMS at the scene but suffered no injuries, according to Michael Frail, first assistant chief for the Kings Park Fire Department.

"When we got there, the one homeowner was outside," Frail said.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from inside the home, but once it became clear that the house was "structurally compromised" they moved outside, where they used ladders to attack the fire, he said.

The Kings Park Fire Department was assisted by departments from Smithtown, East Northport, Commack, Northport, Nesconset and Greenlawn, according to FRES. They cleared the scene around 6:11 a.m.

Two firefighters were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for minor injuries, according to Frail.

Suffolk County police and Smithtown Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.