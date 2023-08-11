Dead humpback whale washes up at Smith Point park in Shirley

Investigators are trying to determine what killed the 30-foot-long humpback whale that was discovered washed ashore Friday morning at Smith Point County Park in Shirley.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society [AMSEAS] said it was notified of the discovery by Suffolk County Parks Police and said it will conduct a necropsy — an animal autopsy — with assistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Suffolk County Parks and the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

In a statement Friday regarding the incident, AMSEAS said: "Information gathered through this examination will include measurements and photographs, along with biological samples collected to learn more about the whale's physiology and document any factors that may have contributed to the animal's death."

Since 2016, NOAA Fisheries said researchers have recorded a higher number of dead humpback whales along the Atlantic coast between Maine and Florida.

Between 2016 until now 205 humpback whale deaths have been recorded, including seven so far this year in New York — tied with New Jersey for most recorded deaths. Last year New York had two.

During that time, New York has seen 41 humpback whale deaths, NOAA Fisheries said, tied for most total deaths with Massachusetts.