Huntington officials announce improvements to mobile phone application

Huntington officials are upgrading the town's electronic communications to make it easier for residents to work with departments online, according to an announcement Thursday.

The town has updated its mobile phone application, Huntington@YourService , which allows residents to easily make requests, report problems and seek information and files. The app -- available on Android and Apple phones -- has handled more than 40,000 requests since it was introduced in April 2012.

The new improvements make it easier to enter service requests and include new functionality to link with the town's website and Facebook page.

Users will be able to take and share pictures, access the town's latest news and figure out what day their garbage will be picked up, through one portal.

It also includes recreation features, with information about nearby parks and facilities, restaurants and other businesses and services.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The tech improvements also include the addition of free wireless Internet access in the town hall lobby and board meeting room, and at the Dix Hills Ice Rink.

The town plans to expand service to other parts of town hall and selected town facilities in the next six months, including the Village Green Senior Center.