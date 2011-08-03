Huntington proposes new penalty for RV use

Town of Huntington officials are considering stricter penalties against recreational vehicles.

At a town board meeting Tuesday night, residents weighed in about amending town code to make it a misdemeanor to use recreational vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes, minibikes, motorbikes and snowmobiles, on public and private property without permission. The change would increase fines and jail time for violators.

Residents at the hearing complained that use of the vehicles in Meadowlark Park in Northport, Veterans Park in East Northport and other open fields in town is out of control. "I've been spat at, sworn at, accused of harassment," said Diane Pionegro, who said her dog hadn't recovered from serious injuries after being hit by an ATV five years ago in an area behind her Dix Hills house. "Any increase in penalties against illegal ATVs are encouraged."

Under the proposal, violators would be charged with a misdemeanor punishable by fines ranging from $1,500 to $15,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

Right now violators could be fined up to $500 and be imprisoned up to 10 days for a first offense. A second offense carries penalties of up to $1,000 in fines and/or 20 days imprisonment.

The town prohibits the use of recreational vehicles on streets, highways, roads, beaches, parks and lands within the town or on any private property without permission of the owner and occupants of the property.

Steven Gashman, a former recreational vehicle user, said he was disappointed residents were trying to criminalize someone's outlet for fun. "The government can't fix all problems," Gashman said.

The board is expected to vote on the measure at the next town board meeting on Sept. 20.