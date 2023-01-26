Three rescued from Huntington Station sinkhole

Three people were hauled out of a sinkhole in the front yard of a Huntington Station home early Thursday morning, Suffolk police said, and building inspectors will have to determine what caused the ground to open up and whether it resulted from overnight showers.

A police officer and a bystander pulled one person out of the approximately six foot by six foot hole, located on West 10th Street, at around 6:07 a.m. A second officer fetched a ladder from a neighbor and helped the other two people climb out, police said.

Two of the people pulled from the hole — an approximately 60-year-old man and a woman in her 70s — were taken to Huntington Hospital to be evaluated, police said.

The third person, a man in his 60s, was not hurt, police said.

“The Town of Huntington Building Inspector was called to evaluate the property and determine the cause of the hole,” the police said.