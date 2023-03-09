Brookhaven Town to increase fines for illegal dumping after demolition materials left in Mastic Beach wetlands area

Brookhaven Town officials are cracking down on illegal dumping after a contractor allegedly dumped demolition materials in a wetlands area in Mastic Beach.

Officials said Thursday they were poised to introduce legislation that would hike minimum fines for illegal dumping from $500 to $5,000, with a maximum of $10,000 per occurrence and a prison sentence of 15 days.

Secondary offenses will rise to a $10,000 minimum fine, with a maximum fine of $20,000 and 15 days in jail, said Brookhaven Town Councilman Dan Panico, who is sponsoring the resolution.

Panico, Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine, and County Legislator Jim Mazzarella held a news conference at the site of the dumping on Thursday morning to announce the crackdown.

“This is a crime against everyone here in the Town of Brookhaven,” Panico said. “And it’s borne by selfishness, greed and wanton disregard for the environment and for the people here in Brookhaven.”

He added: “Brookhaven is not going to stand for it.”

Romaine said the problem had become widespread, and would likely worsen as the town dump shuts down in late 2024.

Some contractors are opting to dump demolition materials in wetlands, in the Pine Barrens, or other locations rather than pay a modest fee to place it at the government-run landfill, Romaine said.

Officials received a video from a “good citizen” on Wednesday of the illegal dumping in Mastic Beach, and authorities immediately launched an investigation, he said.

A clean up took place after the news conference.

The Brookhaven Town Board was scheduled to vote on Panico’s bill on Thursday afternoon.