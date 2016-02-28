Islip peddler law updated; code enforcement now by town attorney

The Islip Town Board has updated its regulations on peddlers operating in the town and changed the supervision of the town’s code enforcement division.

At its Feb. 9 meeting, the board unanimously and without comment passed a resolution that updates the definition of peddling to “selling or offering for sale food products, including but not limited to ice cream, other frozen dairy products, shaved ice, candy, chips, beverages, or other merchandise from a vehicle, wagon, pushcart, or other conveyance or from a stand or a table or from a sidewalk, street or curb.”

The resolution makes exemptions for selling personal property and for selling goods during permitted parades, events and carnivals. The resolution also eliminates a former prohibition on displaying merchandise or goods for sale outside of a vehicle, on the ground or on movable structures.

The town board also voted unanimously and without comment in favor of moving the supervision of the Division of Code Enforcement from the Department of Public Safety to the Office of the Town Attorney “in order to promote greater organizational efficiency,” according to town documents.

The new law allows the Division of Code Enforcement “to investigate all alleged violations of the Code of the Town of Islip” through the town attorney’s offices, including “such investigators, zoning inspectors, ordinance inspectors, sign inspectors, or any other personnel as may be required to effectuate the same, within budgetary limits set by the Town Board.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The Division shall be responsible for the enforcement of all violations of the aforesaid codes, laws, rules and regulations and/or obtaining compliance with the same.”

No one showed up to speak on the resolutions during the public hearing portion of the meeting.