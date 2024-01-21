Long IslandSuffolk

Hundreds of Islip tax payments returned to sender in postal error

A "scanning machine error" at the USPS Mid-Island Processing and...

A "scanning machine error" at the USPS Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville led to hundreds of Islip property tax payments being returned to the senders. Credit: James Carbone

By Brianne Leddabrianne.ledda@newsday.com

A machine error at a Melville mail-processing center has caused a taxing mix-up for hundreds of Islip residents.

In a townwide email, Islip officials announced last week that a “scanning machine error” at the U.S. Postal Service Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville had caused several tax payments to be returned to the sender.

Between 250 and 300 residents, so far as the town is aware, were affected by the Jan. 4 error, according to an Islip spokeswoman.

Property tax payments for the Town of Islip and Suffolk County were due on or before Jan. 10 to avoid penalty. Town officials have let residents involved in the mix-up know to keep the returned envelope with the postmark proving timely payment.

Officials have asked residents whose tax payments were returned to contact the tax receivers office “immediately” at 631-224-5580.

A spokeswoman for the Postal Service said it has been in touch with Islip Town officials and is investigating the incident.

Brianne Ledda

Brianne Ledda covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously covered Southold and Greenport for The Suffolk Times and is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME