Hundreds of Islip tax payments returned to sender in postal error

A machine error at a Melville mail-processing center has caused a taxing mix-up for hundreds of Islip residents.

In a townwide email, Islip officials announced last week that a “scanning machine error” at the U.S. Postal Service Mid-Island Processing and Distribution Center in Melville had caused several tax payments to be returned to the sender.

Between 250 and 300 residents, so far as the town is aware, were affected by the Jan. 4 error, according to an Islip spokeswoman.

Property tax payments for the Town of Islip and Suffolk County were due on or before Jan. 10 to avoid penalty. Town officials have let residents involved in the mix-up know to keep the returned envelope with the postmark proving timely payment.

Officials have asked residents whose tax payments were returned to contact the tax receivers office “immediately” at 631-224-5580.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A spokeswoman for the Postal Service said it has been in touch with Islip Town officials and is investigating the incident.