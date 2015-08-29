Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Wyandanch man hurt in stabbing; homeless man arrested

Jameson Fremont, 38, was arrested Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, and...

Jameson Fremont, 38, was arrested Friday, Aug. 28, 2015, and charged with second-degree assault after Suffolk County police said he stabbed a man during a fight in front of a home on South 26th Street near Levey Boulevard in Wyandanch. Credit: SCPD

By NICOLE FULLERnicole.fuller@newsday.com@NicoleFuller

A homeless man stabbed another man in Wyandanch Friday night, Suffolk police said.

First Precinct patrol officers responded to a home on South 26th Street near Levey Boulevard about 10 p.m. for a report of a fight in front of a residence, police said.

The victim, Gerald Guerrier, 41, of Wyandanch, had been stabbed in the chest and back, police said. He is listed in serious but stable condition at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Centers in West Islip, police said.

A short time later, police discovered Jameson Fremont, 38, sleeping in a vehicle at the corner of Wyandanch Avenue and Straight Path. Fremont was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).

Nicole Fuller

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?