Cops: Wyandanch man hurt in stabbing; homeless man arrested

A homeless man stabbed another man in Wyandanch Friday night, Suffolk police said.

First Precinct patrol officers responded to a home on South 26th Street near Levey Boulevard about 10 p.m. for a report of a fight in front of a residence, police said.

The victim, Gerald Guerrier, 41, of Wyandanch, had been stabbed in the chest and back, police said. He is listed in serious but stable condition at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Centers in West Islip, police said.

A short time later, police discovered Jameson Fremont, 38, sleeping in a vehicle at the corner of Wyandanch Avenue and Straight Path. Fremont was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday morning in First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477).