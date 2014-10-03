Jay Poggi, ex-NYPD detective from Long Island, pleads guilty in gun discharge incident, DA says

A former NYPD detective who lives in West Islip pleaded guilty Friday to charges stemming from an incident earlier this year in which he shot his partner in the wrist while showing him his gun, prosecutors said.

Jay Poggi, 57, will be required to complete an intensive alcohol safety program under terms of his guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and to reckless assault, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement. He is due back in court Nov. 7.

Poggi, a 31-year NYPD veteran, was dismissed from his job in May, a month after he was arrested following the shooting incident inside a car at about 3 a.m. on April 24 in the Howard Beach section of Queens. Both Poggi and his partner were assigned to the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, but were off duty at the time.

Poggi drove his partner to the hospital after the shooting and was arrested after other officers noticed he had bloodshot eyes and he failed a field sobriety test.

"Mr. Poggi's plea is yet another indication that he accepts full responsibility for what happened," his attorney, James Moschella of Manhattan, said.