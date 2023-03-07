Long IslandSuffolk

Jennifer Bolgehn of Glendale, Queens, killed in Bay Shore collision

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal collision...

Suffolk County police at the scene of a fatal collision on the eastbound express portion of Sunrise Highway just west of Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff

A woman was fatally struck while crossing Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore early Tuesday morning, Suffolk police said.

Jennifer Bolgehn, 37, of Glendale in Queens, was walking across the highway between Fifth Avenue and Brentwood Road when was she was hit by an eastbound 2009 Nissan Rogue around midnight, police said.

Bolgehn was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk Police's Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

