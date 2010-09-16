Jogger killed in Huntington accident
A Greenlawn woman was struck by a car and killed as she jogged in Huntington Thursday morning, police said.
Andrea Olsen, 42, was jogging along Manor Road a half-mile south of Little Plains Road about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound Infiniti driven by Scott Silverman, 47, of Huntington.
Olsen was taken to Huntington Hospital, where she died a short time later.
Silverman was not injured.
The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check. The road was closed until 10 a.m. for an investigation
Detectives ask anyone with information about the accident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.