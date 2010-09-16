Jogger killed in Huntington accident

A Greenlawn woman was struck by a car and killed as she jogged in Huntington Thursday morning, police said.

Andrea Olsen, 42, was jogging along Manor Road a half-mile south of Little Plains Road about 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound Infiniti driven by Scott Silverman, 47, of Huntington.

Olsen was taken to Huntington Hospital, where she died a short time later.

Silverman was not injured.

The Infiniti was impounded for a safety check. The road was closed until 10 a.m. for an investigation

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the accident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.