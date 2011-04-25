Jury selection begins in sex-slavery trial

Jury selection begins Tuesday in the case of three people charged with running a sex-slavery ring in Suffolk County involving young, undocumented Central American women.

The ring operated out of two bars in Suffolk that catered to working-class immigrant laborers, federal prosecutors contend.

The accused ring was run in two cantinas that have closed, Sonidos de La Frontera in Lake Ronkonkoma and La Hija del Mariachi in Farmingville.

The women, who were recruited through promises of jobs as waitresses, were brutalized or coerced into providing sex for patrons, court papers claim.

The three defendants, who pleaded not guilty, are Antonio Rivera, John Whaley and Jason Villaman. They are charged with conspiracy, engaging in sex trafficking by means of force, fraud and coercion, forced labor and transporting and harboring illegal immigrants.

At least seven women are listed as victims, according to the indictment, filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Demetri Jones. Federal laws in some cases allow undocumented victims of sex trafficking to remain in the United States.

Federal agents and Suffolk police raided the bars in August 2009, removing 23 women who worked there for questioning.

Court documents said one cooperating witness said she thought some of the waitresses were teenagers whom she saw having sex with patrons.

One of those women, however, said in an interview after she was released by officials that she worked as a bartender and never saw any illegal activity.

Jones and Whaley's attorney, Tracey Gaffey, declined to comment. Villaman's attorney, Terry Buckley, said Monday, "My client was only a part-time bartender and we believe he will be fully exonerated." Rivera's attorney, Glenn Obedin of Central Islip, said, "He's relieved now that the trial is getting under way" and "looks forward to being acquitted of these horrendous charges."

Opening statements could occur Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein.