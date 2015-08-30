Prosecutor: Brentwood woman intentionally struck woman with car after 'staring her down'

A Brentwood woman intentionally struck a pedestrian with her car, stepping on the gas pedal and causing the victim to "fly over the top of the vehicle," Suffolk County prosecutors said Saturday.

Kendra Sterling, 24, became enraged Friday night after the female pedestrian -- crossing a Central Islip intersection with a friend -- asked why Sterling was staring at her, prosecutors said.

After slamming her car into the victim, authorities said, Sterling fled the scene and crashed a short distance away.

She pleaded not guilty Saturday to second-degree assault, a felony, in First District Court.

The victim, Shaquita Passmore, 27, of Central Islip, suffered fractures to her skull and the left side of her face. She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and will require surgery, police said.

Prosecutors said Sterling sparked the dispute with Passmore by "staring her down" at the corner of Suffolk Avenue and Wheeler Road. When Passmore objected, Sterling responded by aiming her car at the woman and stepping on the gas.

Leaving the victim on the ground, Sterling drove east on Suffolk Avenue until she caused a multicar accident at Lowell Avenue, about a half-mile away, police said. No major injuries were reported.

There were "numerous witnesses" to the incidents, prosecutors said.

At Sterling's arraignment in Central Islip Saturday, Suffolk County District Court Judge Pierce F. Cohalan set bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

Cohalan also issued a temporary restraining order, barring Sterling from contacting Passmore and an unnamed witness.

Sterling, wearing a red T-shirt, shorts and sneakers, was handcuffed behind her back during the brief proceeding. Prosecutors and Sterling's court-appointed attorney said she has no criminal convictions.

Sterling is due back in court on Thursday.

With Laura Blasey