Kings Park man killed in Coram crash
A 46-year-old Kings Park man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with a car on Middle Country Road in Coram, police said.
Gary Curcie of Wartburg Drive was riding a 1986 Honda motorcycle westbound on Middle Country Road when Suffolk County police said it collided with a 1996 Saturn driven by Donald Savacool, 23, of Bonnybill Drive in Centereach.
Police said the Saturn was making a left-hand turn onto Country Club Drive when the crash occurred at 9:14 p.m.
A passenger in the Saturn was transported to J.T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson with what police called "non-life-threatening" injuries.
Police said Curcie also was transported to Mather, where he was pronounced dead.
The circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are under investigation. Police said both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. No one was charged in the incident.