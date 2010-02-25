Lawmakers accuse Levy of foot-dragging on police hires

Suffolk lawmakers Thursday accused the administration of County Executive Steve Levy of foot-dragging on hiring 200 new police officers even though the county legislature raised police property taxes 3 percent to pay for two new classes.

The criticism came after published reports that Levy authorized hiring 70 new officers rather than a class of 100 budgeted to start in April, the first of two classes of 100 scheduled for the year. Robert Moore, chief of the department, said the class will start two months later to save $30,000 in overtime.

At the same time, the state Commission of Correction wants to see a hiring plan within two weeks on staffing at the new county jail, slated to open in the fall of 2011 in Yaphank Officials warned that without it, the agency "may substantially reduce or eliminate variances," which allows the county to house 500 inmates over capacity. Sheriff aides disclosed the letter because the lack of variances could balloon costs. The letter came after Levy approved training for 30 new officers last month rather than the 40 that were budgeted.

Legislators and Levy aides even clashed over a $180,000 measure to furnish the new Fourth Precinct building, set to open in the next month in Hauppauge. Legislators say the money is needed to furnish the bigger precinct building by the time it opens; Levy said later no new furniture is needed to open.

The three-hour battle arose because lawmakers who overrode the county executive's veto on police hiring last fall are frustrated by delays. Levy has made no commitment to hire the second 100 later this year, citing a $50-million-to-$67-million sales tax gap.

Lawmakers blamed the shortfall on Levy, who pushed an overly rosy sales tax forecast and is now using the police tax increase lawmakers sought for new officers to make up for it.

"If I give you $20 to go to the store and they don't have what I want, I expect to get the money back," said Legis. Kate Browning (WFP-Shirley).

Levy later defended his cautious stand saying, "The first obligation as elected officials is to balance the budget. . . . The money has to be there." He said he will consider further hirings if sales tax revenue rises.