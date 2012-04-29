Levy holdover Greene to lose Suffolk job

Pamela Greene has gotten the ax as the $115,205-a-year head of Suffolk's real estate office.

Greene, a holdover, received word from County Executive Steve Bellone's office that her job would be defunded and her work reassigned to the county attorney's office. Bellone aides say the change is effective July 1.

The former GOP Islip councilwoman was hired by then-County Executive Steve Levy as assistant director in late 2008 after a run for town supervisor and promoted to her current post months later. She's married to Michael Dawidziak, a longtime Levy campaign adviser.

Legis. Edward P. Romaine (R-Center Moriches) questioned Bellone's legal authority to defund the position, which is in the county charter and "is critical to managing the county's vast real estate holdings and pioneering land acquisition programs."

