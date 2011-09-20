Levy: LIRR should repeal union work rules

Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy Tuesday called on the Long Island Rail Road to repeal "archaic and Byzantine" union work rules that can pay employees several days' pay for one day's work.

Levy's call came in response to a Sunday Newsday story that explained how the LIRR paid $2 million last year in penalties for violating various work rules. The rules can pay employees extra wages for doing work outside their assignments, such as operating a diesel locomotive and an electric one in the same shift.

Levy said the work rule expenses were particularly egregious given that Suffolk business owners continue to support the MTA through a payroll tax.

"How in the world can the MTA force this outrageously burdensome MTA tax on our businesses, not-for-profits and governments while this nonsense continues?" he asked.

Levy recommended that the MTA declare a "state of emergency" and revisit the terms of all its union contracts.

The contracts are currently up for renegotiation, and LIRR officials have said they intend to do away with the most expensive rules. Union officials have said railroad management must give something in return if they want to abolish those rules.