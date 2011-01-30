Levy point man Zwirn defects to Bellone

A top aide to Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy has defected to his likely election rival, Babylon Town Supervisor Steve Bellone, a Democrat.Ben Zwirn is expected to start Monday as Babylon's $89,000-a-year director of intergovernmental relations. Democrat Zwirn, 59, was Levy's point man in legislative battles over selling the county nursing home and sheriffs patrolling highways, among other tough issues. "Ben and I have sparred," said Legis. Edward Romaine (R-Center Moriches). "But he's one of Levy's more capable people and has the gift of gab - marshaling the facts and presenting the case."

Relations with Republican Levy cooled in late 2009 when Zwirn took a leave to run for East Hampton supervisor. He lost; Levy demoted him from a $141,000-a-year deputy county executive to a part-time, $58,200 assistant. Levy, through a spokesman said, "Ben has stated his need for more money and hours to help care for his ailing father and I respect that."

Presiding Officer William Lindsay (D-Holbrook) called it "a huge victory for the town of Babylon and a loss for the county." - Rick Brand