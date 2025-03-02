At LGBT Network fair in Hauppauge, support for worried families

For the latest news developments from President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, visit our continuously updated blog at newsday.com/trump100days

An LGBT family day event in Hauppauge sought to provide support for those in the community while resisting some of the Trump administration’s efforts.

"We exist. We are here," said Robert Vitelli, CEO of the LGBT Network, at its headquarters, the site of the nonprofit's LGBT Families Day on Sunday.

"We are Americans, and as Americans, we deserve to be free to be who we are," Vitelli added. "We will not be erased."

The family day, which included a bounce house and other activities for children, came after several orders from President Donald Trump targeting the nation's transgender community.

One order sought to slash federal assistance for gender transitions involving those younger than 19, which has been blocked by a federal judge. Trump has also signed an executive order that aspires to designate male and female as the only sexes, without acknowledging other gender identities.

Also the Pentagon said last week it was moving ahead with plans to identify and bar transgender military members after Trump signed an executive order to review the matter.

A recent survey from the Pew Research Center said that nearly 70% of people who identify as LGBTQ say they believe the Trump administration’s actions will harm lesbian, gay or bisexual individuals. The survey showed that 78% said they anticipate that those actions would adversely affect transgender people.

"It’s scary," said Floral Park resident Keri Cohen, who attended the family day with her partner, Carly, and their 2-year-old triplets: Delaney, Hannah and Mason.

Before the couple had their children, they came to the family day, now in its fourth year, to meet with a fertility clinic and a lawyer who eventually helped them ensure the two both had parental rights.

Carly Cohen said the couple is closely watching how any changes could affect their family.

"As parents, all you want is for them [the children] to be happy and healthy and loved, and they are so happy, healthy and loved, and that should be all that matters," she said. "It doesn't matter the gender of their parents, but unfortunately for some people out there, it does."

Despite the concerns, the mood at the fair appeared jovial. Attendees also could speak with fertility specialists or other organizations. Teens played video games on a large screen.

Among those attending was Cameron Wilson, 18, of Medford, who is transgender. Wilson hoped to meet friends at the fair and to "have fun with people that are like me."

Initially, Wilson’s parents felt uneasy about him being transgender but eventually came around with therapy sessions. His high school was very supportive — allowing Wilson to use his preferred name and restroom.

But he said there are some loved ones who still feel uncomfortable and that he receives some rude comments on social media. And due to recent moves by the Trump administration, he has felt it might not be the right time to start his transition.

In the face of the recent actions, Wilson said, "I just wear the clothes I want to, use the name I want, and just try to be myself."

With AP