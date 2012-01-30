LI parents pushing for new athletic field

After years of watching games at the local high school, longtime Shoreham resident Chris Rosati said he knew the athletic fields needed an update. He also knew the Shoreham-Wading River school district -- and its taxpayers -- couldn't afford it.

"We understand our schools are in a tough position right now as far as being able to help out, so we decided to take this on on our own," Rosati said.

Rosati is head fundraiser among a handful of parents who have started a push to raise about $750,000 in materials, labor and monetary donations to give the school's athletic field a major face-lift in three phases. The ultimate goal: an artificial turf field for a variety of sports -- with lights for night games, a press box and bathrooms.

Rival schools Mt. Sinai and Eastport-South Manor have new turf fields, lights and press boxes, Rosati said. At Shoreham-Wading River, a squishy natural grass field lies between two tiny sets of bleachers. There are no lights, no press box, and the nearest bathroom is an uphill trek to the high school or the public library, if it's open.

Frustrated, Rosati and another parent, Tommy Pirraglia, hatched a plan last year and in December presented a proposal to district Superintendent Steven Cohen and the board of education, emphasizing that taxpayers wouldn't pay a dime.

"They had some questions, so we came back and worked with Dr. Cohen and his staff," said Rosati, whose sophomore daughter plays girls lacrosse, basketball and soccer.

The updated version of phase one was approved unanimously by the board last week.

"I've been in this district 23 years and this is . . . the largest public offering to the district that I can think of," board president Bill McGrath said. "We wanted to say, 'You're doing a great thing and we support it.' "

Phase one is roughly a $100,000 undertaking, and includes building a 30-foot-tall press box with a concession stand and ADA-compliant bathrooms. Most of the supplies and labor are being donated by Pirraglia, who owns Pirraglia Contracting in Rocky Point. Other companies have committed to smaller contributions for the stairs and septic system.

The group plans to break ground in June and complete the first phase by the start of football season. The biggest obstacle is getting power and water from the high school to the field. The parents hope Long Island Power Authority will help cover the cost of running cable more than 1,000 feet to the field.

"If they could absorb that cost, all our booster money could go to the stadium lights," the focus of phase two, Pirraglia said. Rosati said the group has received commitments for $30,000.

Part of the goal, Rosati said, is to create a focal point for the community and generate pride in its student-athletes. Fundraising hasn't begun for the next two phases yet, but the goal remains to have a turf field laid by fall 2015.

The football players, coach Matt Millheiser said, are "very appreciative of what other people are sacrificing to benefit them in the long run."

The three phases for the $750,000 project:

1. Building a two-story press box with concession stand and ADA-compliant bathrooms, getting power and water from the high school to the field, moving bleachers from the west side to the east.

2. Purchasing and installing stadium lights.

3. Installing artificial turf.

Completion target: 2015.