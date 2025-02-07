Long IslandSuffolk

LIE crash in Medford: All eastbound traffic being diverted at Exit 64, police say

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

At least one person was injured, and eastbound traffic was being diverted on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning after a vehicle caught fire in a crash near Medford, Suffolk County police said.

Police received a call around 3:21 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash near Exit 64. The crash caused one vehicle to go up in flames. No one was inside the vehicle at the time it caught fire, police said.

One person was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-serious injuries, police said.

All eastbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 64 as of 5:43 a.m., police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
 Sentencing in fatal wrong-way DUI crash ... Federal workers face buyout deadline ... Going red for women's health Credit: Newsday

Fiery crash closes LIE ... Amazon Fresh store canceled ... Snow in weekend forecast ... LI's best chicken wings

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
 Sentencing in fatal wrong-way DUI crash ... Federal workers face buyout deadline ... Going red for women's health Credit: Newsday

Fiery crash closes LIE ... Amazon Fresh store canceled ... Snow in weekend forecast ... LI's best chicken wings

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME