LIE crash in Medford: All eastbound traffic being diverted at Exit 64, police say

At least one person was injured, and eastbound traffic was being diverted on the Long Island Expressway Friday morning after a vehicle caught fire in a crash near Medford, Suffolk County police said.

Police received a call around 3:21 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash near Exit 64. The crash caused one vehicle to go up in flames. No one was inside the vehicle at the time it caught fire, police said.

One person was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-serious injuries, police said.

All eastbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 64 as of 5:43 a.m., police said.

